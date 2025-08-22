For more than a day now, firefighters have been trying to extinguish a fire in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, which was hit by two Russian sea-based Kalibr missiles early in the morning on August 21. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.

As of 07:40, the fire is being extinguished. 54 rescuers and 15 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing and eliminating the consequences.

Two fire trains of Ukrzaliznytsia are also operating.

Russian shelling injures 21 people.