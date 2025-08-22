Fire extinguishing in Mukachevo after Russian strikes with "Kalibr" for more than a day – videoupdated
For more than a day now, firefighters have been trying to extinguish a fire in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, which was hit by two Russian sea-based Kalibr missiles early in the morning on August 21. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.
As of 07:40, the fire is being extinguished. 54 rescuers and 15 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing and eliminating the consequences.
See also
Two fire trains of Ukrzaliznytsia are also operating.
Russian shelling injures 21 people.
- On the night of August 21, Russia launched one of its most massive attacks on Ukraine, launching 40 missiles and 574 drones .
- The occupiers launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, and also hit Lviv and Mukachevo. The latter was hit by two Kalibr missiles, said Myroslav Biletsky, head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Association, in a telethon.
- In Mukachevo, an American plant was hit .
Comments (0)