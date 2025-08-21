In Lviv and Mukachevo, there are victims of a massive Russian missile attack

The aggressor state attacked Mukachevo for the first time in the full-scale war. In Lviv, an arrival at the same place as a month ago

The aftermath in Lviv (Photo: Telegram/andriysadovyi)

In the city of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, and in Lviv, there are victims of a massive Russian missile and drone attack. This was reported to by Mukachevo City Council and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi .

In Mukachevo, 12 people were injured. Ambulances sent 10 people to the hospital, two more went to the hospital on their own.

Five patients are undergoing inpatient treatment.

The Russians struck the territory of one of the enterprises. A fire broke out, and people were urged to close their windows tightly and not to go outside unless necessary.

This was the first attack directly on Mukachevo during the full-scale war. In November 2024, fragments of Russian missiles fell in the forests near the villages of Pavshyno and Chorna Tysa in the Mukachevo community. In May 2022, Russian troops shelled the railway infrastructure in the village of Volovets (Mukachevo district).

Sadovyi wrote about a loud night in Lviv.

Like a month ago, it landed on Olena Stepanivna Street (Zaliznychnyi district of Lviv). There are preliminary reports of casualties. The blast wave damaged dozens of houses: windows and roofs.