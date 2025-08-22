Trump said he didn't want to be at the meeting between Zelensky and Putin

The US President called the peace process in Ukraine the most difficult of all where he "stopped the war"

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump stated that he would prefer to avoid a trilateral meeting with the president.by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin, because they "don't get along with each other". The American leader made this statement to reporters in Washington, reports Sky Newss and Express.

Trump was asked about the prospects for a meeting between Ukraine and Russia at the level of leaders.

"We'll see if Putin and Zelenskyy will work together. It's a bit like oil and vinegar – they don't get along very well for obvious reasons," the American president replied.

He stated that he would not like to participate in a trilateral format.

"We'll see if I have to be there. I'd rather not be there—I'd rather they have a meeting and see how they can do it. But in the meantime, they keep fighting and they keep killing people," Trump said.

He added that he did not expect it would be so difficult to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I stopped seven wars. This one, in my opinion, should have been somewhere in the middle in terms of complexity, but it turns out that this one is the most difficult," said the American leader.