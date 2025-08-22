Trump boasts of "nice" photo with Putin

The US President did not rule out that the Russian dictator would attend the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the summer of 2026 in Canada, the United States and Mexico

Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump showed a photo of himself and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin taken during the Alaska summit a week ago. The US president showed the photo to the media in the Oval Office of the White House.

The briefing discussed, among other things, preparations for the FIFA World Cup, which will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

During the discussions, Trump pulled out a photo of himself and Putin taken during the Alaska summit. He added that the Russian dictator "would love to be there," referring to the championship.

"I'll sign it for him, but I was sent a picture and I thought you all would be interested to see it," said the US president.

Trump added that the Russian dictator is "very respectful of me and our country, but not very respectful of others".

"I think Putin will come. But it will depend on what happens. We have a lot of things going on there in the next few weeks, but I thought it was a nice photo of me with him. I've been very nice to him, so it was very nice to be sent it," Trump said, holding the photo in his hands.

Screenshot from the White House broadcast

The talks between Trump and Putin, that took place on August 15 in Alaska, ended without a truce agreement. Read about the summit in the chronicle LIGA.net .

. After the talks, the US president said that during the Alaska summit he and the Russian dictator disagreed only on a few "quite significant" points and that now it is up to Ukraine's leader Zelensky.