Zelenskyy told what happened at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" and thanked Trump separately

The partners understand that the main guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army, the head of state noted

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram

At the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, the partners, in particular, reviewed the specific contribution of each country to security guarantees and coordinated their positions, wrote president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also thanked his American colleague Donald Trump.

"We discussed in detail the readiness of each country to contribute to ensuring security on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace. We coordinated our positions and discussed the components of security guarantees. And I am grateful to each and every one of them for understanding that the main guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army," the President of Ukraine wrote.

According to him, the partners share the same vision that Moscow is doing everything possible to delay the negotiation process and prolong the war.

"We need to increase support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. We are currently preparing the 19th package of EU sanctions. Japan is also working on sanctions steps," the president noted.

He thanked all the partners for "this important work, for supporting our people and for their readiness to continue to stand with Ukraine and help us protect lives," and also praised Trump for "all the efforts to end this war and America's readiness to provide support for Ukraine on its part."

The president did not provide any further details.

Leaders of more than 30 countries took part in the offline meeting, in Paris, and online.