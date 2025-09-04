Zelenskyy told what happened at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" and thanked Trump separately
At the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, the partners, in particular, reviewed the specific contribution of each country to security guarantees and coordinated their positions, wrote president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also thanked his American colleague Donald Trump.
"We discussed in detail the readiness of each country to contribute to ensuring security on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace. We coordinated our positions and discussed the components of security guarantees. And I am grateful to each and every one of them for understanding that the main guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army," the President of Ukraine wrote.
According to him, the partners share the same vision that Moscow is doing everything possible to delay the negotiation process and prolong the war.
"We need to increase support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. We are currently preparing the 19th package of EU sanctions. Japan is also working on sanctions steps," the president noted.
He thanked all the partners for "this important work, for supporting our people and for their readiness to continue to stand with Ukraine and help us protect lives," and also praised Trump for "all the efforts to end this war and America's readiness to provide support for Ukraine on its part."
The president did not provide any further details.
Leaders of more than 30 countries took part in the offline meeting, in Paris, and online.
- The US president was not at the meeting, but Zelenskyy and European leaders had a call with him. Trump's special envoy Witkoff, who is engaged in negotiations with Russia, was briefly present at the meeting of the "coalition" on behalf of the US. According to Radio Liberty, he was to return later to participate in a call with the US president.
- Suspilne, citing Zelenskyy's spokesperson, reported that a separate meeting between the Ukrainian president and Vitkoff also took place. It was also reported that Witkoff met with Yermak, Umerov, and advisors to the leaders of four European countries.
- Meanwhile, the British government has announced that members of the "coalition of the willing" have expressed their readiness to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine to further strengthen supplies to the country.
