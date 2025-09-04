Zelenskyy and the "coalition of the willing" called Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, members of the "coalition of the willing" hold a call with the US president Donald Trump. This is with reference to the Élysée Palace, the French presidential Administration, reported Public.

The media wrote about the start of the conversation at 15:22. It is not yet known whether the conversation ended or not, nor its results.

Earlier, the French newspaper Le Monde wrote that the call was supposed to start at 15:00, and a press conference between President Zelensky and his French counterpart is expected at 16:00 Emmanuel Macron (as of this hour, it has not yet started).

The "coalition of the willing" gathered in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

The meeting was also attended by the US president's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is responsible for negotiations with Russia. According to Radio Liberty, he left the event 20 minutes after it started, having previously participated in some of the work and addressed the leaders present.

The media reported that the special envoy left the event as planned to join another meeting and that he would return for a call with Trump.

UPDATED. Zelenskyy said that at the meeting, the partners, in particular, considered the specific contribution of each country to security guarantees and coordinated their positions. Also, the president thanked his American colleague in particular.