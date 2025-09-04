The meeting of the "coalition of the willing" started in Paris – Trump's special envoy arrived

Le Monde writes that after the meeting there will be a call to the head of the United States

Steve Witkoff and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/EPA)

A meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine begins in Paris, attended by the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, wrote French newspaper Le Monde.

In the US administration, Witkoff is responsible for negotiations with Russia.

The meeting "will allow... to finally agree on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," the French president said at its opening Emmanuel Macron, who heads the "coalition" together with the British prime minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting is attended by about 35 politicians, some directly at the Élysée Palace, the residence of the French president, and others via videoconference.

According to Le Monde, the leaders will then hold a call with the US president Donald Trump at 15:00 Kyiv time.

"The Europeans will confirm that they are 'ready' to provide security guarantees to Ukraine to better show that they now expect the Americans to take concrete steps in the same direction," the media outlet reports.

It added that Macron and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give a press conference at 16:00.

UPDATE at 13:17. "The meeting is ongoing. We are filling the security guarantees for Ukraine with real content in the long term and providing support for our Defense Forces of Ukraine now," wrote the leader of Ukraine.