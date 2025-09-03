Trump plans to talk to Putin soon

The US President wants to find out "what's going on" during a conversation with Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he plans to have a conversation with the Russian dictator "very soon" Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the American leader said during a briefing with the President of Poland Karol Navrotsky.

Trump spoke about the conversation with the dictator when asked about further measures against Putin, as the deadline for a meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already been completed.

"I will talk to him (Putin – ed.) very soon, and I will know roughly what we are going to do. We have taken very decisive measures, as you know... But I will talk to him in the next few days and we will see. I'll know exactly what's going on," Trump replied.

During this briefing, the US President also stated that is waiting for a decision from Putin and depending on it, the United States will act further.

"I have no message for Putin. He knows my position, and he will make a decision one way or another," Trump said.