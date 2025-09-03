Trump: Putin has to make a decision, the US will act depending on it
President of the United States Donald Trump said he was waiting for a decision from the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and depending on it, the United States will act further. This was stated by the American leader said during a meeting with the President of Poland Karol Navrotsky.
"I have no message for Putin. He knows my position, and he will make a decision one way or another," Trump said.
At the same time, according to the US president, whatever the decision of the Russian dictator, the United States will either be satisfied or dissatisfied with it.
"If we're not happy, you'll see what happens," Trump said.
- august 25, Trump spoke about Zelensky's meeting with Putinsaying he would observe for two weeks and then intervene "very decisively."
- on August 28, The Atlantic wrote that Trump considers Zelenskiy and Europe's demands unrealistic to end the war in Ukraine.
- on August 30, Axios wrote that Trump is considering suspending diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine.
