Radio Liberty: Witkoff leaves meeting of 'coalition of the willing' 20 minutes after it started

Steve Witkoff (Photo: EPA)

Special Envoy of the President of the United States Steve Witkoff left the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris 20 minutes after it started. About this reports is a correspondent for Radio Liberty.

The Elysee Palace explained that Vitkoff participated in part of the work and addressed all the heads of state and government present.

It is noted that the special envoy was forced to leave the meeting as planned for another meeting. He will return for a phone call with the US president Donald Trump.

By the afternoon of September 4, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of leaders began in Paris.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov already met with US Presidential Special Envoy Vitkoff and advisors to the leaders of four European countries.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the meeting will be followed by a call to Trump. The day before, he announced that he plans to "very soon" to have a conversation with the head of Ukraine.

The last one claimedthat he will discuss with his American counterpart his deadline for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.