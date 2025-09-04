In Paris, Zelenskyy's team meets with Vitkoff and European advisors

Steve Witkoff (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

Head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met in Paris with the special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff and advisors to the leaders of four European countries. About this reported head of the OP.

Europe was represented at the meeting by the UK prime minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell and his German counterpart Gunther Sautter, as well as diplomatic advisors to French president Emmanuel Bonn and Italian PM Fabrizio Saggio.

"The main task is to implement in practice the agreements of the leaders of the states on security guarantees for Ukraine. They must be strong and effective in the sky, at sea and on land, as well as in cyberspace. We also discussed the strengthening of sanctions pressure, the return of Ukrainian prisoners and children abducted by Russia," Yermak wrote.

According to him, Ukraine, the United States, and Europe continue to coordinate their positions to bring a sustainable and just peace to Ukraine.

"The war started by Russia must be stopped. President Trump's principle of "peace through strength" is exactly the approach that can influence the aggressor," the head of OP added.

By the afternoon of September 4, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of leaders began in Paris, with Vitkoff representing the United States.

"The meeting is ongoing. We are filling the security guarantees for Ukraine with real content in the long term and providing support for our Defense Forces of Ukraine now," wrote president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the meeting will be followed by a call to the US president Donald Trump. The day before, he announced that he planned to "very soon" to have a conversation with the head of Ukraine. Zelenskyy claimed that he will discuss with American counterpart latter's deadline for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.