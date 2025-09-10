Sibiga calls on neighbors to shoot down Russian drones and missiles after "Shahed" arrives in Poland

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine's partners should use their capabilities to shoot down Russian drones and missiles. This is how Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reacted to the arrival of Russian strike drones in Poland.

According to him, the drones that flew into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's sense of impunity continues to grow, as he has not been properly punished for his previous crimes.

"Putin continues to escalate, expand the war and test the West's strength. The longer he does not receive force in return, the more aggressive he becomes," Sibiga emphasized.

The Foreign Minister believes that a weak response now will provoke Russia even more – and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe.

This situation shows that a decision needs to be made that will allow the use of the air defense capabilities of neighboring countries to intercept drones and missiles in Ukrainian airspace, in particular those approaching NATO borders.

"Ukraine has long been proposing such a step. It must be done for the sake of collective security," added Sibiga.

He emphasized that this is also a call to our partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defense and better protect itself from Russian drones and missiles, whose number is growing.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also believes that sanctions should be strengthened without delay. Putin will take peace talks seriously only when he faces serious transatlantic pressure. The Russian war machine must be stopped – and it can only be stopped by force, not weakness, he summarized.