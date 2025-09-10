Russians launch 415 drones and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles at Ukraine

On the night of September 10, 15 regions of Ukraine were under Russian attack, the President said

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 10, the occupiers sent more than 400 drones of various types and more than 40 missiles to the Ukrainian regions. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The occupiers sent about 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. 15 regions were under attack.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that it managed to neutralize 413 targets.

Since 17:00 on September 9, the occupiers have used 458 air attack vehicles:

→ 415 drones, more than 250 of which are "shahids";

→ 42 X-101/Kalibr/X-59 (69) cruise missiles from Saratov region and the Black Sea;

→ one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from the Voronezh region.

As of 09:00, air defense has shot down or suppressed 413 air targets:

→ 386 enemy drones of various types;

→ 27 X-101/Kalibr/X-59 (69) cruise/air missiles.

Preliminary data on 16 missiles and 21 attack UAVs at 17 locations.

At least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of Poland.