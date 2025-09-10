Russia strikes at Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions. There is one dead and one wounded, and there are reports of hits

On the night of September 10, Russia massively attacked Ukraine, especially in the western regions

Consequences of the attack in Zhytomyr region (Photo: t.me/zhytomyrskaODA)

On the night of September 10, Russian troops attacked Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky regions. It is known that a person was killed in the attack, and there are also wounded, according to the heads of the regional military administrations.

Russian troops attacked Zhytomyr region with drones and cruise missiles, reported vitaliy Bunechko, Chairman of the UBA.

According to him, the attack killed one person and wounded another. Several civilian businesses and private houses were damaged.

Currently, the consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated.

Three people were injured in Khmelnytsky district as a result of a morning attack by Russians, the head of Khmelnytsky regional military administration said Sergey Tyurin and Volochysk City Council.

In particular, the Volochyne City Council reported that production facilities were hit in the warehouse.

A gas station, vehicles, and residential buildings were also damaged, with windows smashed. A garment factory was destroyed as a result of the attack.

On the night of September 10, Russian troops also attacked Vinnytsia region. The strike hit civilian industrial facilities.