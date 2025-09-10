Russia attacked Vinnytsia region. There are hits to industrial facilities

There is no detailed information on the consequences and victims

Vinnytsia (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of September 10, Russian troops attacked the Vinnytsia region. The strike resulted in hits to civilian industrial facilities. About this said first Deputy Head of the Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna.

According to her, there is no information about the injured so far.

In the Air Force around 01:55 warned about the threat of drones. Later, at 03:22, the call was disconnected, but almost immediately the alarm began. It lasted until 05:37. And again, after the lights out, the alarm started.

In the Air Force informed about both the missile threat and the threat of the "Shahed".

Mayor Serhiy Morgunov around 06:44 wrote about the sounds of explosions in Vinnytsia.

On the night of September 10, Russia massively attacked Ukraine. The air force also reported about enemy drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Rivne regions.

Some of the "shaheds" and missiles were also moving in the direction of the west – over Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.