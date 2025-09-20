Wreckage of another Russian drone found in Poland

Probably, on September 20, the last of the wanted drones that flew into Poland on the night of September 10 was found

Polish police (Photo: Wojtek Jargilo/EPA)

In Poland, more than a week after Russian drones violated the country's airspace, the wreckage of another drone was found. This was reported by the media RMF24.

The UAV was discovered on Saturday, September 20, around 14:00. The discovery was made in a field, a few dozen meters from houses, by a landowner in the village of Korsze (Kęściński Poviat, Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship).

This is probably the last of the wanted drones that flew into Poland on the night of September 10, the media reports. Police arrived at the scene and surrounded it.

Other agencies, including the military police and the military prosecutor at the Olsztyn District Prosecutor's Office, were informed of the discovery. Investigations are being conducted at the scene under his supervision.

A representative of the Olsztyn District Prosecutor's Office, Daniel Brodowski, said that it was a drone made of polystyrene. Its condition indicates that it had been in the field for several days.

"At this time, we believe that this is the last of the wanted drones that entered Poland on the night of September 9-10," Brodowski said .