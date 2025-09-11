With drone attack on Poland, Russia wanted to get data on the country and NATO, says military analyst

Polish soldiers at the site of a Russian drone crash on September 10, 2025 (Photo: WOJTEK JARGILO / EPA)

Through the September 10 drone attack on Poland, Russia wanted to obtain military data on that country and NATO. About for LIGA.net's text said Warsaw Institute military expert Benjamin Bardo.

In his opinion, with this attack, Moscow wanted to get information about the response time of NATO and Poland itself, as well as the state and composition of the air defense system.

Bardo also suggested that Moscow even wanted to collect electronic intelligence (ELINT) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) information during the invasion of Polish airspace.