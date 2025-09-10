Drone flights to Poland are no coincidence – Russia is collecting data and testing NATO, analyst and MEP say

Polish territorial defense soldiers load a drone (Photo: WOJTEK JARGILO / EPA)

The flight of Russian drones into Poland was a deliberate action of the Russian Federation, not an accident. About this for LIGA.net's text said military analyst Ruben Johnson of the Casimir Pulaski Foundation and Polish MEP Robert Bedron.

According to them, this incident is part of Russia's strategy of "reflexive control," in which the occupiers collect information and test NATO's response.

"Yes, this was done deliberately by the Russians to (again) test Poland's reaction. You can call it a provocation, but it's more than that – it's the creation of a Russian database of Polish reactions and other events. Part of the Russian process of setting parameters for the practice of what they call 'reflexive control,'" Johnson explains.

The expert suggested that the drones could have had SIM cards to hack into mobile networks, which is part of a broader cyberwar: the history of attempts by Russian or Chinese agents to gain unrestricted access to Polish networks goes back many years.

"I have attended many cybersecurity forums in Europe, where the question has always been asked: "When does an attack in cyberspace cross the line that requires a kinetic response?" I've never heard a clear answer to this question, but NATO needs to find out, set clear rules and punish those who violate them severely. Until this happens, this will not stop," the analyst said LIGA.net.