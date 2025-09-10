Zelenskyy on the reaction to Russian UAVs in Poland: More than enough statements, but there is a shortage of actions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, despite the statements, the partners have taken few actions in response to the Russian drones' arrival in Poland. He said this in the evening address.

"Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance with counteraction. No one can guarantee that there won't be hundreds if there are already dozens of drones. Only joint European forces can provide protection. We are ready to help with technology, crew training, and the necessary intelligence. Unfortunately, as of now, Russia has not received a tough reaction from global leaders to what the Russians are doing – a reaction with actions," the head of state said.

He noted that "there are more than enough statements, but there is still a shortage of actions." According to the president, the Russians are testing the limits of what is possible and the reaction of their partners, and "recording how the armed forces of NATO countries operate, what they can and cannot do so far."

Ukraine's leader suggested that this drone flight could be part of a plan of Russia and Belarus joint exercises on the territory of the latter.