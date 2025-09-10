Rutte addresses Putin after the attack on Poland: Night showed we can defend NATO

Mark Rutte (Photo: nato.int)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte appealed to dictator Vladimir Putin after Russian drones flew into Poland on the morning of September 10. At a briefing, he called on to end the war against Ukraine.

"Stop the war in Ukraine. Stop the escalation of the war. Stop violating allied airspace and know that we will be ready," Rutte said .

According to him, the incident in Poland is a continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine. But the allies are "determined to defend every inch of allied territory," the Secretary General emphasized. He did not say whether the incident was deliberate or accidental, noting that an assessment is underway .

"Last night showed that we are capable of defending NATO territory and its airspace," Rutte said.