In addition to drone wreckage, missile fragments were found in Poland

Polish police (Illustrative photo: Wikimedia)

Not only the wreckage of Russian drones, but also a missile was found in Poland. This was reported at a briefing at by, a spokeswoman for the Polish Ministry of the Interior, Karolina Galecka.

"Seven unmanned aerial vehicles and the wreckage of one missile of unknown origin were found," she said .

The government is now clarifying the details, and experts are conducting examinations to determine the type of missile and its origin.

According to RMF 24, six drones were found in the Lubelskie Voivodeship, one in the Łódź Voivodeship and one in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship.

Belarus commented on the incident with drones in Poland and said that Russian drones "lost track due to the influence of electronic warfare." This version was voiced by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus, Major General Pavel Muraveika.

According to him, some of the "lost" drones were allegedly destroyed by the Belarusian air defense forces.