Reuters: NATO does not consider UAV incident in Polish airspace an attack

Initial indications point to deliberate invasion of Poland by Shahedis, says NATO source

Polish fighter jets (Photo: Rafal Guz/EPA)

NATO does not consider the intrusion of Russian drones into Poland as an attack. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to an unnamed source in the Alliance.

According to him, initial indications point to a deliberate intrusion by six to ten Russian drones.

"This was the first time that NATO aircraft attacked potential threats in allied airspace," the source said, adding that Patriot air defense systems in the region detected the drones with their radars but did not open fire.

According to a NATO source, Polish F-16 fighters, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS reconnaissance aircraft and air-to-air refueling aircraft operated jointly by NATO were involved in the night operation to destroy the UAV.

On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shaheds" flew into Poland. Because of this, airports were closed there, Tusk said, that the military used weapons against drones.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed the downing of the Shaheds and announced Russia's "act of aggression".

Zelensky said that at least eight Shaheds flew into Poland.