Reuters: NATO does not consider UAV incident in Polish airspace an attack
Polish fighter jets (Photo: Rafal Guz/EPA)

NATO does not consider the intrusion of Russian drones into Poland as an attack. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to an unnamed source in the Alliance.

According to him, initial indications point to a deliberate intrusion by six to ten Russian drones.

"This was the first time that NATO aircraft attacked potential threats in allied airspace," the source said, adding that Patriot air defense systems in the region detected the drones with their radars but did not open fire.

According to a NATO source, Polish F-16 fighters, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS reconnaissance aircraft and air-to-air refueling aircraft operated jointly by NATO were involved in the night operation to destroy the UAV.

Read also
Sibiga after the arrival of "Shahed" in Poland calls on neighbors to shoot down Russian drones and missiles