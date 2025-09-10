Zelenskyy talks to Polish PM and partners: Military will cooperate on Russian drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the president)

Ukraine's and Poland's militaries to cooperate in countering Russian drones – Kyiv offers assistance, training and experience. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with the Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, his British and Italian colleagues Keir Starmer and Giorgia Meloni, as well as with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.

"I offered Poland our assistance, training and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including Shaheds. We agreed with Donald on appropriate cooperation at the military level. We will also coordinate with all NATO member states," the Ukrainian president said.

ADDED. "Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance with counteraction. No one can guarantee that there won't be hundreds if there are already dozens of drones. Only joint European forces can provide protection. We are ready to help with technology, crew training, and the necessary intelligence [...] We agreed that our military representatives and representatives of the defense ministries of Ukraine and Poland will meet in the near future. I have instructed our military to share all of our experience in countering drones," added Zelenskyy in his evening address.

He said that the partners primarily talked about Russian UAVs, which on the night of September 10 "were fired again at Ukraine and flew into Polish airspace."

"There have been incidents with one or two Russian drones in the countries on NATO's eastern flank before, including a few weeks ago in Romania. But this time, there was a much larger number of Russian drones, much more brazenness – the drones flew in from the territory of not only Ukraine but also Belarus. And we all equally understand that this is a completely different level of escalation on the part of Russia. There must be an appropriate response," the president wrote.

He added that during the conversation, the Polish Prime Minister informed about the consequences and circumstances that have already been established.

"The wreckage of Russian drones, including Iranian Shaheds, was found in many towns and villages. Our military has been passing on all the information we have since last night, and we continue this cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that Ukraine and its partners need to work on a joint air defense system and "create an effective air shield over Europe," noting that Kyiv "has been proposing this for a long time, there are concrete solutions."

The President emphasized that Ukraine and its partners "must respond together to all current challenges and be prepared for potential threats to all Europeans in the future."

"We also need to jointly significantly increase funding for the production of interceptor drones. They have already proven their effectiveness," the Head of State added.