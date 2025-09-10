Merz on the attack on Poland: This is part of a long series of Russian provocations

Friedrich Merz (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN / EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the flight of Russian drones into Poland part of a "long series of provocations" in the Baltic region and on NATO's eastern flank. The politician said this wrote in the social network X.

He noted that on September 10, Poland informed NATO allies about the violation of its airspace by Russian UAVs, and added that the German government "condemns these aggressive actions of Russia in the strongest possible terms."

"Russia has endangered the lives of people in a country that is a member of NATO and the European Union. These reckless actions are part of a long series of provocations in the Baltic region and on NATO's eastern flank. It is good that Poland, together with its NATO allies, recognized this danger in time and was able to eliminate it. At Poland's request, the NATO Council today discussed Russia's actions under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty," he added.

Summing up, Merz said that the Alliance "is and remains ready to defend itself."

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump wrote: "What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!" The politician did not explain what he meant.