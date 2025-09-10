Zelenskyy: Ukraine informed Poland about Russian drones flying in its direction
On the night of September 10, Ukraine reported to Poland that Russian drones were moving in its direction during a massive attack on Ukraine. The first crossing of the state border by a "Shahed" was recorded at 00:50, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, at least two drones that flew into Poland that night flew through Belarusian territory.
The President noted that at least several dozen drones were moving along the border of Ukraine and Belarus, approaching targets in Ukraine and, possibly, Poland.
"The number of Russian drones that crossed the border of Poland and entered its territory may be higher than the previously announced number. According to updated data, last night about two dozen drones could have entered Polish airspace. We are checking," Zelensky wrote.
Zelensky initially stated that a bird flew into Poland at least eight "shaheds".
- On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Because of this, airports were closed there, and Tusk said that the military used weapons against drones.
- The Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland confirmed the downing of the "Shahed" and stated about Russia's "act of aggression".
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that it was 19 violations of the country's airspace were recorded.
