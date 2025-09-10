Zelenskyy: Ukraine informed Poland about Russian drones flying in its direction

At least two drones that flew into Poland last night flew through Belarusian territory, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On the night of September 10, Ukraine reported to Poland that Russian drones were moving in its direction during a massive attack on Ukraine. The first crossing of the state border by a "Shahed" was recorded at 00:50, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, at least two drones that flew into Poland that night flew through Belarusian territory.

The President noted that at least several dozen drones were moving along the border of Ukraine and Belarus, approaching targets in Ukraine and, possibly, Poland.

"The number of Russian drones that crossed the border of Poland and entered its territory may be higher than the previously announced number. According to updated data, last night about two dozen drones could have entered Polish airspace. We are checking," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky initially stated that a bird flew into Poland at least eight "shaheds".