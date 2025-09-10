Fragments of Russian drones were found in Poland at 12 locations. One is near the military

It is reported that one of the drones may be an unarmed Gerbera UAV

The military and special services are checking the UAV crash sites (Photo: EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO)

In Poland, 12 locations have already been identified where wreckage of Russian drones has been found. One of them is on the territory of a unit of the Territorial Defense Forces, according to RMF 24 and PAP.

According to RMF 24, one of the Russian drones crashed in the town of Nove Miasto nad Pilicou in the Gruec County, near Warsaw. A unit of the Territorial Defense Forces is located there. The drone turned out to be an unarmed Gerbera, it did not cause any damage.

According to Karolina Galecka, a spokeswoman for Poland's Interior Ministry, Russian drones have already been detected in the following places:

→ Lubelskie Voivodeship in the cities: Czosnówka (Biało Podlaskie Poviat), Czesniki (Zamość Poviat), Wyrzyki (Włodawa Poviat), Krzywoweżba Kolonia (Parczewskie Poviat), Wochnia (Radzyn Poviat); Wielki Lan (Włodawa Poviat), Zabłockie Kolonia (Biało Podlaskie Poviat)

→ Lodz Voivodeship: in Mnyszkow (Opoczno County)

→ Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship: in Olesno (Elbląg County).

→ in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship: between Rabiany and Siewierinów (Węgrów Poviat) and in Nieuwe Miasto nad Pilice (Gruje Poviat).

→ Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship: in the town of Czyżów, Busk County.

Law enforcement and prosecutors are working at the site of the discovery of the remains of 12 drones.