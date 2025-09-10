Fragments of Russian drones were found in Poland at 12 locations. One is near the military
In Poland, 12 locations have already been identified where wreckage of Russian drones has been found. One of them is on the territory of a unit of the Territorial Defense Forces, according to RMF 24 and PAP.
According to RMF 24, one of the Russian drones crashed in the town of Nove Miasto nad Pilicou in the Gruec County, near Warsaw. A unit of the Territorial Defense Forces is located there. The drone turned out to be an unarmed Gerbera, it did not cause any damage.
According to Karolina Galecka, a spokeswoman for Poland's Interior Ministry, Russian drones have already been detected in the following places:
→ Lubelskie Voivodeship in the cities: Czosnówka (Biało Podlaskie Poviat), Czesniki (Zamość Poviat), Wyrzyki (Włodawa Poviat), Krzywoweżba Kolonia (Parczewskie Poviat), Wochnia (Radzyn Poviat); Wielki Lan (Włodawa Poviat), Zabłockie Kolonia (Biało Podlaskie Poviat)
→ Lodz Voivodeship: in Mnyszkow (Opoczno County)
→ Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship: in Olesno (Elbląg County).
→ in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship: between Rabiany and Siewierinów (Węgrów Poviat) and in Nieuwe Miasto nad Pilice (Gruje Poviat).
→ Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship: in the town of Czyżów, Busk County.
Law enforcement and prosecutors are working at the site of the discovery of the remains of 12 drones.
- On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shakedowns" flew into Poland .
- According to President Zelensky, initially there were eight Russian UAVs. Later, Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that in addition to drone debris, fragments of a missile were found in Poland .
- A private house was damaged in Poland due to the drone crash, but, according to Reuters, NATO does not consider the UAV incident as an attack.
- The US ambassador to NATO promised that America will "defend every inch" of NATO territory. Trump reacted with the phrase "it's begun".
