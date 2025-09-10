After drone attack on Poland, US promises to "defend every inch" of NATO territory
After Russian drones flew into Poland, the United States promises to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. This was said by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.
"We stand with our NATO allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory," he said .
"NATO, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the entire Allied Command are committed to defending every kilometer of NATO territory, including our airspace," he said .
- On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shahids" flew into Poland.
- According to President Zelenskyy,, there were eight Russian UAVs, and Prime Minister Tusk said 19 airspace violations. Later it became known that in addition to drone debris, fragments of a missile were found in Poland .
- According to Reuters, NATO does not consider the UAV incident as an attack.
- Rutte addressed Putin after the attack on Poland and said, that the night showed that allies can defend NATO territory.
- The former ambassador to Poland in a commentary to LIGA.net explains restrained reaction to drones. According to him, Poland does not want to sow panic, and allies do not have a clear assessment of the event.
