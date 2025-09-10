After drone attack on Poland, US promises to "defend every inch" of NATO territory

NATO and allied forces in Europe are committed to providing protection not only on the ground, but also in the skies

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: x.com/USAmbNATO)

After Russian drones flew into Poland, the United States promises to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. This was said by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

"We stand with our NATO allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory," he said .

Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for Supreme Allied Commander Europe , noted that this was the first time that NATO aircraft had repelled potential threats in allied airspace.

"NATO, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the entire Allied Command are committed to defending every kilometer of NATO territory, including our airspace," he said .