Former Ambassador to Poland on the restrained reaction to drones: We do not want to create panic and do not have a clear assessment

Andriy Deshchytsia (Photo: x.com/ADeshchytsia)

The restrained reaction of Polish politicians to the fact that Russian drones flew into the country is due to two things: the desire not to cause panic in society and NATO partners not clearly defining their assessment of the event. This was stated by former Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andriy Deshchytsia in an interview with LIGA.net .

He noted that the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk did recognize that the drones were Russian, though he did so after some time. It is also a good sign that the drones were not simply called "unidentified flying objects.".

"I think that this slightly restrained assessment that this is a clear Russian aggression against Poland is dictated by the fact that they do not want to create panic in society. And I have the impression that Poland, of course, was preparing for war, but they are cautious enough not to create an atmosphere that would be uncontrollable," Deshchytsia said .

The second reason is that Poland's NATO partners have not clearly defined their assessment of what happened.

"And I think that this actually led to such a, let's say, soft assessment of what happened on the part of Poland," the former ambassador summarized .