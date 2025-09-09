Lithuanian President warns of possible provocations and drone attacks amid West 2025 exercises

Gitanas Nauseda (Photo: Jussi Eskola/EPA)

The Russian-Belarusian military exercise Zapad 2025 is a period of increased threat, but Lithuania has taken the necessary measures. This was announced by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, the broadcaster LRT.

The media recalled that Poland will completely close its border with Belarus during military exercises. Nausėda claims that although Lithuania has no plans to close its border with Belarus, the country has also taken appropriate measures.

"I think every country is preparing in its own way. We are really taking this period of increased threat seriously, which is associated with both the active phase of Zapad and the period that preceded it," he said.

According to the Lithuanian President, more allied military forces have been deployed in the country, military capabilities have also been deployed on the border, and a no-fly zone has been created that reaches 7-8 kilometers deep into Lithuanian territory.

The President of Lithuania also assured that he had no information that these exercises could be used for any aggression. However, it is possible that certain provocations may occur during this period or that drones may fly into Lithuanian territory.

"We are preparing for such incidents," Nauseda added .