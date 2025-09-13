Operation "Eastern Sentinel" launched in Poland
Operation Eastern Sentinel has been launched in Poland as a response by NATO countries to the arrival of Russian attack drones in the country. This was reported by the media RMF24 with reference to the Polish military.
The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces showed a video of the landing of the French A-400 transport aircraft, which delivered weapons for Rafale fighters already in Poland.
Within the framework of the Eastern Sentinel mission, Denmark will provide two F-16 fighters and an air defense frigate, France will provide three Rafale fighters, and Germany will provide four Eurofighter jets. The United Kingdom has also expressed its readiness to provide support. These and other forces will strengthen the presence on the eastern flank of the Alliance.
"We thank our allies for their solidarity with Poland and the decision to send forces: Czech Mi-171S helicopters, Danish F-16s and an air defense frigate, French Rafale, German Eurofighter, as well as the support of the United Kingdom and other NATO countries. This is a concrete response that demonstrates that the unity of the Alliance translates into real protection of our borders," the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said in a statement .
They added that the Eastern Sentinel is not just a new initiative, it is a clear signal that NATO's borders are inviolable and the security of citizens remains a priority.
Operacja EASTERN SENTRY rozpoczęta❗️ #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/mLhb2lsKLT- Sztab Generalny WP (@SztabGenWP) September 12, 2025
- On the night of September 10, during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that, in addition to the wreckage of the drones, fragments of a missile were found.
- According to Welt, five Russian drones were flying to a NATO base in Poland.
- On September 11, Trump said that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake". At the same time, Sikorsky denied this.
