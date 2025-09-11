Welt: Five Russian drones were flying to NATO base in Poland

A senior NATO official tells WELT that the drones most likely deliberately entered Alliance airspace

NATO base in Poland (Photo: www.nato.in)

Five Russian drones were flying directly toward a NATO base in Poland when they crossed the country's airspace on the night of September 10. About reports Die Welt, citing a previous Polish investigation.

The publication writes that on September 10, an internal NATO security briefing was held, during which new, previously unknown details of the incident were revealed.

It is noted that three of the five drones were shot down by Dutch F-35 fighters. The other two crashed in other ways, the exact circumstances of which are still unclear.

The journalists clarify that the fact that NATO supplies military supplies to Ukraine through this base is explosive.

"Based on the current information, we believe that the drones most likely deliberately entered NATO airspace," a senior NATO official told WELT.

NATO also speculates that Russia wanted to test the Alliance's response, i.e., how quickly it would react and what means it would use to combat the drones.