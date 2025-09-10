Sweden urgently sends aid to Poland in response to Russian drones

A special NATO mission to strengthen security is actually being formed for Warsaw, the head of the country's defense ministry said

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (Photo: PAWEL SUPERNAK/EPA)

In response to Russian drones flying into Poland, Sweden has decided to urgently send its NATO ally military assistance, including air defense equipment and aircraft. This was announced by Polish minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on TVN24, transmits the official's department.

"Today is an expression not only of words of support, but also of concrete statements. I have just received information from the Minister of Defense of Sweden on the urgent dispatch of further assistance to Poland, including air defense equipment and aircraft. We are in constant contact with our allies. The Netherlands is providing multi-level defense systems – Patriot, NASAMS systems, anti-drone systems, as well as 300 soldiers. The Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and the Baltic states – all allies are ready to provide support and make specific statements," the official said.

He also said about the consequences of the start of consultations between the allies under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, citing Turkey's example from 2003, when the war in Iraq was going on near its borders: "Then a special mission was created, a NATO security enhancement operation."

The Minister noted that "we want to do the same for Poland, and this is actually happening."

"These bilateral consultations have begun, there are statements about reinforcement within a few dozen hours, about providing specific equipment, specific skills and capabilities," Kosinyak-Kamysh said.

He also said that the relationship between the incident and the exercises of Russia and Belarus "is obvious."

"Zapad-2025 is entering a key phase. In their history, they have launched various aggressions, so this correlation and the increase in drone activity, which has been observed for about 20 days, also in western Ukraine, prompted and forced us to take certain measures, to make certain decisions that yielded results yesterday," the official said.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also suggested that this drone incursion could be part of a joint training exercise between Russia and Belarus.