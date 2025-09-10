Polish president discusses Russian drone flights with Trump

Navrotsky said that "today's talks confirmed the unity of the allies"

Karol Nawrocki and Donald Trump (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

On the evening of September 10, Polish president Karol Nawrocki spoke with an American colleague Donald Trump about the flight of Russian drones into the territory of his country. This was stated by the Polish politician wrote in the social network X.

"I have just had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the repeated violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones that occurred last night," the statement reads.

According to Nawrocki, this conversation is part of a series of consultations he is holding with Poland's allies.

"Today's talks confirmed the unity of the allies," the Polish president added.

Earlier, US president Donald Trump wrote: "What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!" However, he did not explain what he meant.

Trump has not yet commented on the call with Nawrocki.

Unnamed Polish official before the call said СNN that Nawrocki was supposed to discuss with Trump a faster and additional deployment of military resources.

Among the weapons that Poland may request is a US Patriot battery that will be deployed on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the media reports. The United States has relocated the battery that was in Rzeszow, and the one that is currently operating there is German, the official said. Rzeszow is a key logistics hub in Poland through which military aid for Ukraine is transported.

The official also said that Poland would like to see the deployment of weapons accompanied by "certain economic measures" and added that Warsaw is looking forward to finding out what Trump's "it has begun" message means. The official added that the EU is ready to adopt an additional package of sanctions against Russia.