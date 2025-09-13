Sikorsky jokingly comments on Russian versions of "Shahed" in Poland

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski asked which Russian lies about "Shahed" in the country's airspace should be believed. This is how the Polish Foreign Minister reacted to Russian lies, in particular those of Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebendzi.

"The Russian government claims that Russian drones mistakenly violated Polish airspace, while the Russian ambassador to the UN claims that it is physically impossible for Russian drones to reach Poland. Which Russian lie are we to believe?" asked Sikorski.

On September 12, Nebendzya said at a UN Security Council meeting that Warsaw, if it is interested in de-escalation, should accept Moscow's offer of consultations on the recent incident with drones spotted over Polish territory.

"We call on our Polish colleagues to take advantage of this offer, and not to engage in megaphone diplomacy at multilateral platforms," said the representative of the aggressor state.

Nebendzya added that Poland allegedly accused Russia of the drone incident without providing any evidence.