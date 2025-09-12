Russian drones purposefully flew to Poland and were not under the influence of Ukrainian electronic warfare – General Staff
The Russian drones that took off for Poland on September 10 were not under the influence of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, due to the use of the Air Force. About this LIGA.net said a source at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"That is, the drones were purposefully flying to the territory of Poland," said a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky also stated, that Russia's drones did not deviate from their course, but were sent on purpose – this is the assessment of the Polish Air Force and NATO.
- On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that, in addition to drone debris, found fragments of the missile.
- According to Welt, five Russian drones were flying to a NATO base in Poland.
- on September 11, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake". At the same time, Foreign Minister Sikorsky denied this.
- As of September 12, Poland has already recorded 21 airspace violations by a Russian drone.
