Russian drones purposefully flew to Poland and were not under the influence of Ukrainian electronic warfare – General Staff

The military and special services are checking the UAV crash sites (Photo: EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO)

The Russian drones that took off for Poland on September 10 were not under the influence of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, due to the use of the Air Force. About this LIGA.net said a source at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"That is, the drones were purposefully flying to the territory of Poland," said a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky also stated, that Russia's drones did not deviate from their course, but were sent on purpose – this is the assessment of the Polish Air Force and NATO.