Poland has already recorded 21 violations of airspace by a Russian drone
The head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that the number of Russian drones that crossed the country's border on September 10 has increased to 21. He said this said in an interview with Radio Zet.
According to him, not all of the reported drones have been found yet. Earlier, the Polish Ministry of the Interior confirmed the discovery of 17 drones.
Przydacz also warned against what he said was a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at convincing people that the drones were Ukrainian.
He emphasized that the Polish authorities had "clearly" established that the drones were Russian and launched from the territory of Russia.
- On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that, in addition to drone debris, found fragments of the missile.
- France sent to Poland on September 11 additional Rafale fighters after the drone incident.
- According to Welt, five Russian drones were flying to a NATO base in Poland.
- on September 11, US President Donald Trump said that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake". At the same time, Foreign Minister Sikorsky denied this.
