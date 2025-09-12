Poland has already recorded 21 violations of airspace by a Russian drone

Marcin Przydacz (Photo: EPA)

The head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that the number of Russian drones that crossed the country's border on September 10 has increased to 21. He said this said in an interview with Radio Zet.

According to him, not all of the reported drones have been found yet. Earlier, the Polish Ministry of the Interior confirmed the discovery of 17 drones.

Przydacz also warned against what he said was a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at convincing people that the drones were Ukrainian.

He emphasized that the Polish authorities had "clearly" established that the drones were Russian and launched from the territory of Russia.