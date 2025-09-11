Macron sends additional Rafale fighters to Poland
President of France Emmanuel Macron said he would send three additional Rafale fighter jets to protect Polish airspace. This was stated by the French leader wrote in X.
"Following the Russian drone incursions into Poland, I have decided to send three Rafale fighter jets to participate in the defense of Polish airspace and NATO's eastern flank, together with our allies," Macron said.
The French leader clarified that he had discussed this issue with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmerthe Ukrainian army is also involved in the defense of the eastern flank.
"We will not succumb to Russia's intensifying intimidation," the president emphasized.
- On the night of September 10, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that in addition to drone debris found fragments of the missile.
- The Polish defense minister said that in response to the incident, Sweden decided to urgently send military aid to its NATO ally, including air defense systems and aircraft.
- Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Britain and France have announced their intention to send fighter jets to Eastern Europe Rafale and Eurofighter through Russian drones.
