Macron sends additional Rafale fighters to Poland

Rafale fighter jet (Photo: wikipedia.org)

President of France Emmanuel Macron said he would send three additional Rafale fighter jets to protect Polish airspace. This was stated by the French leader wrote in X.

"Following the Russian drone incursions into Poland, I have decided to send three Rafale fighter jets to participate in the defense of Polish airspace and NATO's eastern flank, together with our allies," Macron said.

The French leader clarified that he had discussed this issue with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmerthe Ukrainian army is also involved in the defense of the eastern flank.

"We will not succumb to Russia's intensifying intimidation," the president emphasized.