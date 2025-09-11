Britain and France want to strengthen NATO's eastern flank with Rafale and Eurofighter fighters
Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

The UK and France have announced their intention to send Rafale and Eurofighter jets to Eastern Europe in response to Russian drones violating their airspace. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, transmits Onet.

According to him, Poland's allies have made concrete statements of assistance after the incident with the Russian drones.

In particular, the Netherlands is accelerating the delivery of two of its three Patriot batteries to Poland.

"They are also deciding to deploy short-range air defense systems and anti-drone defense systems by sending 300 soldiers," the minister added.

According to him, the Czech Republic is also to send three Mi-17 helicopters, experienced teams and about 1,000 soldiers to Poland.