Britain and France want to strengthen NATO's eastern flank with Rafale and Eurofighter fighters
The UK and France have announced their intention to send Rafale and Eurofighter jets to Eastern Europe in response to Russian drones violating their airspace. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, transmits Onet.
According to him, Poland's allies have made concrete statements of assistance after the incident with the Russian drones.
In particular, the Netherlands is accelerating the delivery of two of its three Patriot batteries to Poland.
"They are also deciding to deploy short-range air defense systems and anti-drone defense systems by sending 300 soldiers," the minister added.
According to him, the Czech Republic is also to send three Mi-17 helicopters, experienced teams and about 1,000 soldiers to Poland.
- On the night of September 10, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that in addition to drone debris found fragments of the missile.
- on September 11, Poland introduced a special flight restriction zone along the border with Ukraine and Belarus for three months. In particular, the use of civilian drones is prohibited prohibited both day and night.
- The Polish defense minister said that in response to the incident, Sweden decided to urgently send military aid to its NATO ally, including air defense systems and aircraft.
