Rzeczpospolita: A house in Poland could have been damaged not by a drone, but by a missile from a Polish F-16 aircraft

A missile from an F-16 fighter jet may have hit a house in Poland that was damaged on September 10 when Russian drones violated the country's airspace. This was reported by with reference to data obtained from anonymous interlocutors from unnamed state security agencies.

It is a house in Wyrzyków Wola near Włodawa, near the border with Belarus. The Lublin prosecutor's office identified the remains of 17 drones, but the object remains unidentified.

"At present, the object has not been identified as either a drone or its fragments," the ministry said in a brief statement.

The spokeswoman for the Lublin District Prosecutor's Office, Agnieszka Kempka, said she could not say exactly what fell on the house in Wyryky, and was waiting for a special expert's opinion.

The roof of the apartment building was damaged and the ceiling was pierced. The owners survived, a woman told Polish media that she managed to leave the bedroom a few minutes before the debris fell inside.

"It was an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile from our F-16, which had a malfunction in the guidance system during the flight and did not detonate. Fortunately, it did not take off and did not explode, as the detonator's safety devices worked. There was a Russian air strike, and the Polish side was defending itself," the source told Rzeczpospolita.

The missile is about three meters long and weighs more than 150 kg.

According to former military intelligence officer and analyst Lieutenant Colonel Maciej Korow, it was a kinetic strike.

"There was no explosion or detonation, as seen in the photos of the destroyed building," he said .