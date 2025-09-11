Bild: Shooting down a single drone in Poland cost NATO 400,000 euros. Looking for an alternative

One option is for NATO to adopt Ukraine's experience in countering drones

Shooting down one Russian drone that flew into Poland on September 10 cost NATO 400,000 euros. However, the alliance intends to consider alternative options for countering Russian provocations, reports Bild.

According to a German newspaper, F-35 fighter jet pilots hit the drones with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles. The launch of one such missile costs more than 400,000 euros, while the cost of Russian UAVs does not exceed several thousand euros.

"In the long run, using F-35s against drones does not make military sense," an unnamed senior NATO official told Bild.

According to the newspaper, NATO is considering three options for future counteraction to Russian provocations.

First, the Alliance could deploy additional air defense assets on the eastern flank. We are talking about fighter jets, Patriot and IRIS-T systems, as well as military.

The second option is the possible launch of a mission to deter airspace violations similar to the Baltic Sentinel, which involves warships, submarines, reconnaissance aircraft, and drones. This mission is needed to prevent the sabotage of submarine cables and to monitor Russia's shadow fleet

However, according to Bild, it is not yet clear whether NATO allies want another deterrence mission.

The third option is for NATO to follow the example of Ukraine, which has "more effective means of defense" against Russian drones. For example, sound sensors to detect buzzing drones or mobile fire teams.