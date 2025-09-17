Another Russian drone found in the forest in Poland

A resident found a downed drone in the woods near the village of Stanislawka in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland

Russian drones flying into Poland on September 10 (Photo: EPA)

In Poland, another drone was found in the forest, which flew into the country last week during a violation of airspace by Russian drones. About reports TVP with reference to the authorities.

A resident found a downed drone in the woods near the village of Stanislawka in Poland's Lublin Voivodeship, said Dorota Krukowska-Bubilo, deputy police chief of the southeastern Polish city of Zamosc.

She added that the police confirmed the report and secured the area before informing the district prosecutor's office in Lublin.

Prosecutors are already investigating the case of Russian drones that flew into Polish airspace last week.