Another Russian drone found in the forest in Poland
In Poland, another drone was found in the forest, which flew into the country last week during a violation of airspace by Russian drones. About reports TVP with reference to the authorities.
A resident found a downed drone in the woods near the village of Stanislawka in Poland's Lublin Voivodeship, said Dorota Krukowska-Bubilo, deputy police chief of the southeastern Polish city of Zamosc.
She added that the police confirmed the report and secured the area before informing the district prosecutor's office in Lublin.
Prosecutors are already investigating the case of Russian drones that flew into Polish airspace last week.
- On the night of September 10, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine "Shahids" flew into Poland. Prime Minister Tusk said about 19 airspace violations. The country's Interior Ministry reported that, in addition to drone debris, found fragments of the missile.
- As of September 12, Poland has already recorded 21 airspace violations by Russian drones.
- september 13 in Poland has begun nATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel in response to a Russian drone attack on the country three days earlier.
