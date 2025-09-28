Russians attack Ukraine with 500 UAVs and more than 40 missiles: the attack lasted 12 hours

Consequences of the attack in Kyiv region (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 28, Russians sent hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, including aerial ballistic missiles "Daggers", to Ukraine. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the night attack.

According to him, a massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted more than 12 hours.

"Brutal strikes, deliberate and targeted terror against ordinary cities – almost 500 attack drones and more than 40 missiles, including "Daggers". In the morning, the Russian-Iranian "Shahids" are in our skies again," the head of state wrote.

The main areas of enemy attack were Kyiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytsky, Sumy and Odesa regions. The building of the Institute of Cardiology was damaged as a result of the shelling in the capital. Four people were killed in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. In total, at least 40 people are known to be wounded in Ukraine, including children.

Zelensky emphasized that a bread production plant, a car tire factory, private and apartment buildings, and civilian infrastructure facilities were under fire.

The President noted that this despicable attack took place at the end of the UN General Assembly week, and this is how Russia declares its real position.

"Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world. It is profitable for the Kremlin to continue this war and terror as long as it has money from energy and a shadow fleet. We will continue to strike back to deny Russia these opportunities to make money and to force diplomacy," he wrote.

The Head of State added that everyone who wants peace should support the efforts of US President Donald Trump and stop any Russian imports.