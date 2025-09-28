Klymenko: Russian attack damaged over 100 civilian objects, injured 70 people

1500 police officers and rescuers are involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack in 11 regions

Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv (Photo: SES)

For more than 12 hours, Russia has been attacking Ukraine, with hundreds of civilian objects damaged and more than 70 people injured. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, more than 1500 rescuers and police officers are involved in the relief efforts in 11 regions.

In Kyiv, they operate at eight locations. Four people died . Among them was a 12-year-old girl who was pinned down by a concrete slab. A nurse and a patient died at the Institute of Cardiology. Another person was found dead at the site of a strike on civilian infrastructure.

As of 11:45 a.m., there are more than 70 wounded in Ukraine. During the shelling, a structure collapsed, injuring two rescuers. They are being provided with medical assistance.

Klymenko noted that the police have already received more than 700 applications from citizens about damaged or destroyed property. The number of appeals is constantly growing.

In Zaporizhzhia, at least 30 residents of a high-rise building were injured, including three children. In Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Dnipro regions, rescuers have already extinguished all fires. Robotic equipment is used to reduce the risk of injury.

In total, Russian strikes damaged over 100 civilian objects.

According to the latest data of the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, 31 people have been wounded in Zaporizhzhya as a result of the morning attack. 10 people are currently in hospital. 21 injured are on outpatient treatment after medical assistance.

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk said that the number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv region has increased to 28 people. Among them are three children. Four people were taken to hospitals – three adults and one child. They are in moderate condition .