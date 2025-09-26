Russia attacks energy facilities in Chernihiv and the region, power outages occur

Trolleybuses do not run in Chernihiv, water supply is cut off

Chernihiv (Illustrative photo: pik.cn.ua)

On the afternoon of September 26, Russia attacked Chernihiv and the region. The enemy attacked energy facilities, , said the head of the regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

As of 14:19, the attack was still ongoing. Several energy facilities were hit, causing power outages in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district.

No information on casualties was received.

The Chernihiv City Administration reported to that trolleybuses were temporarily suspended due to the power outage. Also, at 13:40, the city water utility facilities were de-energized.

"Currently, the company's employees are working to restore the operation of sewage pumping stations. This is a top priority, because before resuming water supply, we need to ensure reliable wastewater disposal. We ask city residents to urgently stock up on drinking water," Chernihivvodokanal emphasized .