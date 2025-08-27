Russia strikes Chernihiv with "Shahed": fire at the enterprise, there are victims – photos

Two women were injured in an enemy attack, one of them is in hospital

Consequences of the attack on Chernihiv (Photo: t.me/bryzynskyi)

A Russian Shahed drone crashes and explodes in Chernihiv. Head of the city military administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky reports about the wounded and the fire.

An enemy drone fell within the city at around 12:00, several explosions were heard, one of them in the private sector. A fire broke out at one of the city's enterprises as a result of the enemy drone strike, according to Bryzhynsky.

As of 12:31 p.m., two women were wounded in the Russian attack, one of them hospitalized.