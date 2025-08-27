Russia strikes Chernihiv with "Shahed": fire at the enterprise, there are victims – photos
A Russian Shahed drone crashes and explodes in Chernihiv. Head of the city military administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky reports about the wounded and the fire.
An enemy drone fell within the city at around 12:00, several explosions were heard, one of them in the private sector. A fire broke out at one of the city's enterprises as a result of the enemy drone strike, according to Bryzhynsky.
As of 12:31 p.m., two women were wounded in the Russian attack, one of them hospitalized.
- As a result of a night attack by Russians on August 27 in Poltava region , an enterprise of the energy sector was damaged. This caused blackouts and fires in the region.
- The enemy also massively attacked the Sumy community and the regional center with drones. Infrastructure facilities were damaged on the outskirts of the community, and the situation in Sumy was "restless" but without hits to residential buildings.
