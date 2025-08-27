Russians massively attack Sumy community and regional center with drones

Infrastructure facilities were damaged on the outskirts of the community, while in Sumy there were no hits to residential buildings

Shahed (Photo: Pacific Press)

On the night of August 27, Russia massively attacked the Sumy community, including the regional center, with drones. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

Hryhorov reports that the enemy launched a massive drone strike on the outskirts of Sumy community.

There is damage to infrastructure, emergency services are working on the ground.

Kobzar wrote about a "turbulent" night in Sumy, but it passed without hitting residential areas.