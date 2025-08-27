Russians massively attack Sumy community and regional center with drones
On the night of August 27, Russia massively attacked the Sumy community, including the regional center, with drones. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, and the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.
Hryhorov reports that the enemy launched a massive drone strike on the outskirts of Sumy community.
There is damage to infrastructure, emergency services are working on the ground.
Kobzar wrote about a "turbulent" night in Sumy, but it passed without hitting residential areas.
- Sumy and the region regularly suffer from Russian strikes.
- On August 18, Russia struck the state university in Sumy, destroying a building. on August 20, Russians launch a massive drone attack on Okhtyrka, wounding 14 people.
