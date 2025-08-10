Russians attack Sumy Regional State Administration building with drone again

Sumy Regional State Administration (Image credit: Wikipedia)

On Sunday, August 10, the occupiers once again attacked the building of the Sumy Regional Military Administration. This was reported to by by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov.

According to him, in the morning a Russian drone hit the roof of the regional administration building in the center of Sumy. Grigorov emphasized that there were no casualties.

He added that the occupiers are systematically attacking administrative and civilian infrastructure in an attempt to pressure and intimidate people.

He called on residents and visitors of Sumy region to refrain from staying near administrative buildings and critical infrastructure during air raids.