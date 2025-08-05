Police warn that anti-tank mines were found in the downed Russian drone – photo

Cassettes with PTM-3 anti-tank mines were found in the downed Russian drone. The National Police reported this to and warned Ukrainians to be more careful.

The discovery was made in the Sumy region, the tapes were fixed under the wings of a downed attack drone.

"This method allows the enemy to remotely mine roads, farmland, etc. The PTM-3 mine is small in size, has a magnetic detonator in a plastic case and reacts to vehicles that are located or passing nearby," the police explained .

Law enforcers urged Ukrainians to be careful, especially drivers of any equipment working in the fields or moving on field roads where visibility is limited due to plants.

If you find such a mine, you should stop the car, move away from it to a safe distance and call the police at 102. This also applies to the found Russian drones that did not explode when they fell.

"In addition to a powerful warhead, they may also contain mine traps or sensors that can provoke an explosion in case of an attempt to interfere," law enforcement officials warned .