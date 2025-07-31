Russia launches up to eight jet drones during massive attack on Ukraine – Ignat

According to an Air Force spokesman, jet drones are difficult to recognize because they appear as cruise missiles

The aftermath of the attack in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 31, up to eight jet drones were spotted during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine. The drones were approaching from the north, reported yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, at the telethon.

According to the spokesperson, such drones are characterized by a sound that differs from the usual "shahed".

"In fact, radar shows it as a cruise missile in terms of flight parameters, because its speed can be 500 km/h. Not all the means we use today can intercept such targets," Ihnat explained.

That is why, today, there is a threat that the enemy may use these jet drones, the spokesman said.

july 28, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov predicted on the air of the telethon that Russians would soon start using jet UAVs on a massive scale, and that Russia has already begun to introduce technologies that allow the Shaheda to more effectively avoid Ukrainian interceptor drones.

As written in the ISWearlier, Russian military commanders had already stated that the occupiers attacked Odesa on April 21 kamikaze jet drones "Geranium-3", whose speed allegedly reaches 600 km/h.

The drone may have a new compact turbojet engine and can fly at high altitudes to avoid Ukrainian mobile fire teams.