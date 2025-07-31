During the night attack, five Iskanders were directly hit by Russians

Five regions were affected, including Kyiv, but the capital was the main target of Russian strikes

The aftermath in Kyiv (Photo: Telegram / V_Zelenskiy_official)

On the night of July 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 drones and eight missiles. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions are affected.

The main target of the massive shelling was the capital. There are numerous damages to residential infrastructure. In one of the residential districts, an entire staircase in a high-rise building was destroyed.

Six people are known to have died , including a six-year-old boy and his mother. Dozens more people were injured.

"Today, the world has once again seen Russia's response to our desire for peace with America and Europe. New demonstrative killings. Therefore, peace without force is impossible. But to force Moscow to peace, to force them to sit down at a real negotiating table – our partners have all the tools for this," Zelenskyy emphasized .

UPDATED AT 09:55. The Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 309 drones and eight Iskander-K cruise missiles.

As of 09:00, 288 UAVs and three missiles were shot down/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Direct hits of five missiles (one of them into a high-rise building in Kyiv) and 21 attack UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (wreckage) in 19 locations, almost all of them in the capital.